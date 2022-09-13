Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Man jailed 6 weeks for stealing 3 cans of Coca-Cola from minimart
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Man jailed 6 weeks for stealing 3 cans of Coca-Cola from minimart

The 61-year-old man pleaded guilty to one count of theft.

Man jailed 6 weeks for stealing 3 cans of Coca-Cola from minimart

File photo of Coca-Cola cans. (Photo: AFP/Getty Images North America/ Scott Olson)

Lydia Lam
Lydia Lam
13 Sep 2022 04:03PM (Updated: 13 Sep 2022 04:03PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A jobless man was sentenced to six weeks' jail on Tuesday (Sep 13) for stealing three cans of Coca-Cola from a minimart.

Jeswindar Singh Dilbara Singh, 61, pleaded guilty to one count of theft.

The court heard that Singh was walking past a minimart at Block 9, Jalan Rumah Tinggi in Bukit Merah on the morning of Aug 26 this year when he decided to steal some beverages.

He pulled open the fridge door and took three cans of Coca-Cola without paying for them.

Later that morning, the owner of the shop was preparing for business when his wife noticed that the fridge door was slightly ajar.

The couple watched their closed-circuit television camera footage and saw Singh stealing three cans of Coca-Cola valued at S$3 from the fridge. They later called the police. 

Singh was identified using police camera footage and he was arrested that same day. The police raided his flat and recovered two cans of Coca-Cola from his fridge. The cans were returned to the minimart.

The third can had already been consumed by Singh, and he did not make any restitution, the prosecutor said.

For the offence of theft, he could have been jailed up to seven years and fined.

Source: CNA/ll(zl)

Related Topics

court crime

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.