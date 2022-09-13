Man jailed 6 weeks for stealing 3 cans of Coca-Cola from minimart

SINGAPORE: A jobless man was sentenced to six weeks' jail on Tuesday (Sep 13) for stealing three cans of Coca-Cola from a minimart.

Jeswindar Singh Dilbara Singh, 61, pleaded guilty to one count of theft.

The court heard that Singh was walking past a minimart at Block 9, Jalan Rumah Tinggi in Bukit Merah on the morning of Aug 26 this year when he decided to steal some beverages.

He pulled open the fridge door and took three cans of Coca-Cola without paying for them.

Later that morning, the owner of the shop was preparing for business when his wife noticed that the fridge door was slightly ajar.

The couple watched their closed-circuit television camera footage and saw Singh stealing three cans of Coca-Cola valued at S$3 from the fridge. They later called the police.

Singh was identified using police camera footage and he was arrested that same day. The police raided his flat and recovered two cans of Coca-Cola from his fridge. The cans were returned to the minimart.

The third can had already been consumed by Singh, and he did not make any restitution, the prosecutor said.

For the offence of theft, he could have been jailed up to seven years and fined.