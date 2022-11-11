Man stole cash chips from other gamblers at Marina Bay Sands Casino 34 times, gets jail

SINGAPORE: A man who went gambling at Marina Bay Sands Casino stole cash chips from other punters on 34 occasions when he ran out of his own.

Chinnasamy Muniraj, 26, was sentenced to five weeks' jail on Friday (Nov 11) for his crimes.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of stealing and fraudulently obtaining cash chips worth S$175 as winnings for himself when the winning bet belonged to another gambler.

The court heard that Chinnasamy, who is a construction worker, went to the casino at Bayfront Avenue on four days in July this year.

On each of these days, he stole cash chips from other patrons after using up all of his own cash chips. He would either do this by simply removing the chips or shifting the players' chips to other bets in the games he was playing.

Between Jul 10 and Jul 14 this year, Chinnasamy stole cash chips worth S$845 on 34 occasions.

At about 1am on Jul 10, Chinnasamy was at the casino playing a game of "Sic-Bo". He then lied to the dealer that a winning bet of the game belonged to him.

He successfully obtained cash chips with a total value of S$175 as winnings for himself as a result. The winning bet had actually been made by another gambler.

Chinnasamy was arrested on Jul 14, 2022. That same day, he had attempted to claim S$50 worth of cash chips as winnings in another "Sic-Bo" game.

In his first statement to the police, Chinnasamy claimed that he took cash chips from other patrons on only two occasions.

However, when the police confronted him with closed-circuit television footage, he admitted to his crimes. He has not made any restitution.

For theft, he could have been jailed up to three years, fined, or both.

For fraudulently obtaining cash chips for himself in a casino game under the Casino Control Act, he could have been jailed up to seven years, fined up to S$150,000, or both.