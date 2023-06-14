Man tasered, arrested after allegedly assaulting auxiliary police officer with metal bar
The incident took place near Jelapang Road in Bukit Panjang.
SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old man was tasered and arrested on Tuesday (Jun 13) after allegedly assaulting an on-duty auxiliary police officer with a metal bar.
The police were alerted to the incident near Jelapang Road in Bukit Panjang at about 11.10pm on Tuesday night.
"When police officers arrived, the man allegedly brandished the metal bar at the officers and refused to comply with their instructions to stop his aggressive conduct and continued to advance towards officers," they said in a statement on Wednesday.
After several verbal warnings went unheeded, and with the man advancing towards them, an officer had to use a taser "to disarm the man and prevent injuries to other parties".
In a 50-second video shared on Facebook, the suspect can be seen pointing a metal bar at officers before moving towards a short flight of stairs.
As the man continues to advance towards the officers, the police can be heard warning him to stop before finally discharging a Taser when the man fails to comply.
The suspect falls backwards and officers are seen running towards him.
The police said the man and the auxiliary officer were both conscious when taken to hospital, with the auxiliary officer sustaining minor injuries.
The metal bar was seized and the 31-year-old was subsequently arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon, criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty and suspected drug-related offences.
Police investigations are ongoing.