Man tasered, arrested after allegedly assaulting auxiliary police officer with metal bar

SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old man was tasered and arrested on Tuesday (Jun 13) after allegedly assaulting an on-duty auxiliary police officer with a metal bar.

The police were alerted to the incident near Jelapang Road in Bukit Panjang at about 11.10pm on Tuesday night.

"When police officers arrived, the man allegedly brandished the metal bar at the officers and refused to comply with their instructions to stop his aggressive conduct and continued to advance towards officers," they said in a statement on Wednesday.

After several verbal warnings went unheeded, and with the man advancing towards them, an officer had to use a taser "to disarm the man and prevent injuries to other parties".