Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Man tasered by police at Boon Lay Place, to be charged with possessing knife in public
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Man tasered by police at Boon Lay Place, to be charged with possessing knife in public

Man tasered by police at Boon Lay Place, to be charged with possessing knife in public

File photo of a police officer arresting a suspect. (File photo: CNA/Hanidah Amin)

21 May 2022 10:42AM (Updated: 21 May 2022 10:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A 56-year-old man was tasered by police on Friday (May 20) after he allegedly charged at them with a knife.

The man will be charged in court on Saturday (May 21) for an alleged offence of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The police said they received a report at about 2pm on Friday about a man allegedly armed with a knife along Boon Lay Place.

"During the engagement with the officers, the man purportedly brandished a knife and charged towards the officers," said the police in a news release on Saturday.

"Despite verbal commands to the man to cease his aggressive conduct, the man allegedly disregarded the officers’ instructions and continued to charge towards them," they added.

One of the officers discharged his taser on the man, who was eventually subdued and arrested.

A knife was seized from the man’s possession.

The man is also being investigated for suspected drug-related offences and another alleged offence of criminal intimidation, the police said.

Those found guilty of the offence of possession of an offensive weapon face up to three years' jail and at least six strokes of the cane.

"The police have zero tolerance towards acts of violence that threaten the safety of the general public and public officers performing their duty. Offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law."

Related:

Source: CNA/aj

Related Topics

police crime Taser

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us