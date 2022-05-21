Man tasered by police at Boon Lay Place, to be charged with possessing knife in public

SINGAPORE: A 56-year-old man was tasered by police on Friday (May 20) after he allegedly charged at them with a knife.

The man will be charged in court on Saturday (May 21) for an alleged offence of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The police said they received a report at about 2pm on Friday about a man allegedly armed with a knife along Boon Lay Place.

"During the engagement with the officers, the man purportedly brandished a knife and charged towards the officers," said the police in a news release on Saturday.

"Despite verbal commands to the man to cease his aggressive conduct, the man allegedly disregarded the officers’ instructions and continued to charge towards them," they added.

One of the officers discharged his taser on the man, who was eventually subdued and arrested.

A knife was seized from the man’s possession.

The man is also being investigated for suspected drug-related offences and another alleged offence of criminal intimidation, the police said.

Those found guilty of the offence of possession of an offensive weapon face up to three years' jail and at least six strokes of the cane.

"The police have zero tolerance towards acts of violence that threaten the safety of the general public and public officers performing their duty. Offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law."