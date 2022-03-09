Logo
Singapore

Jail for man who snuck into woman's home, took videos of her showering
A file photo showing a man holding a mobile phone. (Photo: iStock)

Davina Tham
09 Mar 2022 01:39PM (Updated: 09 Mar 2022 01:39PM)
SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man saw a woman walking to her apartment in the condominium where he lived. He found her attractive and took note of her unit number.

Later that month, he entered her apartment through a balcony sliding door that was left slightly ajar and took videos of her showering.

The man was on Wednesday (Mar 9) jailed for 10 months and 14 weeks after pleading guilty to three charges of voyeurism and house-breaking. Another four charges were taken into consideration.

He cannot be named due to a gag order on the identity of the victims and addresses where the offences took place.

On the morning of Jul 29, 2020, the man went to the woman's apartment. Seeing that no one was in the living room, he opened the glass balcony door and entered.

Through a reflection in the bathroom mirror, he saw the victim showering and took two videos of her with his mobile phone, each about two minutes long. He then left through the balcony.

The victim called the police to report that she saw a man trying to climb through her bedroom window five minutes before. She said she screamed and he ran away.

The court heard that the man had previously taken videos of another woman in his condominium.

On May 11, 2020, he walked around looking for apartments he could peep into.

He found one where there was a small gap in the master bedroom curtains. He stood outside the window and recorded a video of a woman after she came out of the shower. On Jun 3, he recorded another video of her.

The man was arrested on Jul 29, 2020, and his mobile phone was seized.

Source: CNA/dv(gs)

