'I knew I cannot face this man': Man on trial for driving off with lover's husband on car

SINGAPORE: A man accused of rashly driving off with his lover's husband on the bonnet of his car, and for public nudity, testified on Friday (Jul 4) about his shock when the angry husband appeared outside his vehicle.

Chia Hiok Seah, a 50-year-old Singaporean, was allegedly in his car at a multi-storey car park in Sengkang in the wee hours of Jun 29 last year with a married woman.

The pair was allegedly nude when the woman's husband, Mr Goh Yong Sern, appeared at the carpark at Block 278, Compassvale Bow at about 2am.

Chia is accused of a rash act endangering human life by driving his vehicle away with Mr Goh on the front bonnet, causing him to fall and sustain injuries including a face laceration and abrasions.

Chia intends to plead guilty to his second charge, for appearing nude in his car while in the public car park.

Taking the stand on Friday, Chia told the court that he had gone for dinner with the woman, "Shunyi", with their friends.

"So initially I as usual actually dropped her at (her) place downstairs," said Chia. "However, I think, erm... yeah. We actually then (went) up to the multi-storey carpark, have some intimacy acts."

"After that, we (were) actually chatting inside the car, but not dressed up."

Chia then clarified that the "intimacy acts" did not involve "anything sexual" as Shunyi was menstruating that day.

His lawyer, Mr Luke Anton Netto from Netto & Magin, asked Chia to describe how they were seated in the car.

Chia said "the whole session (was) not very long". While "chatting", he was in the driver's seat, while Shunyi was leaning against the dashboard, facing him.

"We park at the washing bay area, because we really don't have intention to stay so long," said Chia.

Shunyi then spotted some lights.

"I thought it could be another vehicle," said Chia. "I didn't, actually, in my mind think of anything much. Until we started hearing the banging sound, she quickly ducked herself into the passenger seat. That is when she started screaming."

Chia said Shunyi screamed and asked him to "quickly please protect" her and "quickly get out of this place".

"Then that time, I was still in a shocked state, whereby - what's happening? Because in my mind, it never crossed my mind it's Gordon in the first place," said Chia, referring to Shunyi's husband.

"Then I lean forward and see, and to my astonishment, is Gordon," said Chia.

He said the man was banging hard and trying to break into the car.

"And I looked into his face, he was red," exclaimed Chia. "He was, that kind of anger - is trying to kill someone, and it reminded me that he will do something harmful to me. Absolutely, definitely, if by any (way) he can enter, or also harm Shunyi."

He said if his car had not been locked, Gordon could have dragged Shunyi outside, "or worse thing can happen".

"So I was very concerned," said Chia. "Is my car locked? Or is he able to smash into window and do all the killing to us? I was very panicked, and the moment in my mind, Shunyi ask me to protect her, want to get out of this place."

"I knew I cannot face this man," said Chia, describing Gordon as "bizarre".

"True enough when I (was) about to leave, he actually jumped onto my bonnet," he said. "You can imagine, his face is so anger, unlike what you see on the video clip. He was smashing hard on the windscreen with his body, trying to break open."

Chia continued: "I was actually so afraid at that time. We are not protected at all, not even our clothings. So the windscreen is the barrier only, between him and us. So I can't imagine if he actually manage to break open, I think the injury will be worse."

Chia said he then reversed his car, with Gordon on his bonnet banging on his windscreen with one fist and holding his phone in the other.

He said Gordon was trying to pull out his wiper.

At the gantry exit, Chia said he stopped the car as he realised Gordon was not going to alight voluntarily and that if he did anything more, Gordon would be "more injured".

While this was going on, Shunyi was screaming.

"I did ask who is the person is it Gordon, and she said yes," said Chia. "She said please don't hurt him, and I said yes I will try not to."

"NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD BE IN THIS"

Asked if he had anything else to say about the whole incident, Chia said: "Actually this whole thing is actually (a) very (unfortunate) incident. It's something that actually I have never (thought) I will be landed in. With my character and personality, I'm not someone who likes to confront or likes to intentionally hurt someone."

He said he had never wanted to maintain any contact with Gordon, but "I have always been ambushed".

The prosecutor then requested for the public, including the media, to exit the courtroom in order to play video footage.

After Chia's turn on the stand, Shunyi is expected to testify for the defence's case.

If convicted of a rash act endangering human life, Chia can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

For appearing nude in public, he can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$2,000, or both.