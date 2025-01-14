Police investigating after man spotted urinating at Tanah Merah MRT station

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating after a man was caught on video urinating at Tanah Merah MRT station.

In the video that was posted on Instagram on Monday (Jan 13), a man in a red shirt can be seen standing at the corner of an MRT station platform. He then pulls up the zipper of his trousers, checks his surroundings and dashes off.

SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai confirmed on Tuesday that the incident was at Tanah Merah MRT station.

"Such behaviour is unacceptable, as it defaces public spaces and poses health and sanitation risks to commuters," he said in response to CNA's queries.

"A police report has been filed, and we are cooperating with the police in their investigations."

The police confirmed that a report was made and that investigations are ongoing.

The date of the incident was not mentioned. As of noon on Tuesday, the video had been viewed more than 370,000 times.