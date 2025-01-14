Police investigating after man spotted urinating at Tanah Merah MRT station
It comes a day after another man was charged over urinating at Outram Park MRT station.
SINGAPORE: The police are investigating after a man was caught on video urinating at Tanah Merah MRT station.
In the video that was posted on Instagram on Monday (Jan 13), a man in a red shirt can be seen standing at the corner of an MRT station platform. He then pulls up the zipper of his trousers, checks his surroundings and dashes off.
SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai confirmed on Tuesday that the incident was at Tanah Merah MRT station.
"Such behaviour is unacceptable, as it defaces public spaces and poses health and sanitation risks to commuters," he said in response to CNA's queries.
"A police report has been filed, and we are cooperating with the police in their investigations."
The police confirmed that a report was made and that investigations are ongoing.
The date of the incident was not mentioned. As of noon on Tuesday, the video had been viewed more than 370,000 times.
It comes a day after another man was charged over a similar incident.
Chinese national Li Guorui, 41, is accused of urinating on the escalator handrail at Outram Park MRT station.
On Sunday, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said it was aware of a post showing a man urinating near an escalator at one of the North East Line (NEL) exits of Outram Park MRT station on Jan 10.
"After receiving news of the incident, staff from SMRT and SBS Transit worked together to handle the case. SBS Transit staff promptly arranged for the affected area to be cleaned and lodged a police report," LTA said.
A member of the public who spoke to SMRT staff at the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) MRT station wanted them to use the closed-circuit television system to identify the culprit.
The SMRT staff explained that the CCTV at the NEL exit belonged to SBS Transit, which operates the NEL.
SMRT alerted SBS Transit to check the CCTV footage and the man was identified and arrested.
"LTA and the transport operators strongly condemn such anti-social behaviour, which not only deface public spaces but also pose health and sanitation concerns for commuters," said the authority.
"Such actions are unacceptable, and LTA will work with police to push for the maximum possible penalty to be taken against the culprit. We thank the member of the public for alerting us on this issue."