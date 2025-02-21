Man who verbally abused ICA officers, used another person's passport gets jail and fine

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old man who pleaded guilty to verbally abusing immigration officers and using a passport belonging to another person was on Friday (Feb 21) sentenced to eight months and two weeks’ jail.

El Sayed Aladdin, an Australian, was also handed a fine of S$6,500 (US$4,860) in default of 20 days’ imprisonment, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the police said in a joint news release.

On Dec 14, Aladdin was stopped for checks at Changi Airport. ICA officers found several prohibited items in his baggage, including knuckle dusters and flick knives.

“Aladdin was informed that the matter would be referred to the police for further investigation. Thereafter, he became verbally abusive and made derogatory and insulting remarks against the ICA officers,” said the authorities.

Aladdin’s passport was impounded by the police to prevent him from leaving Singapore while he was being investigated.

On Dec 28, Aladdin attempted to leave Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint using a passport belonging to another person. He was arrested by ICA officers and charged on Dec 30.

The offence of using a foreign travel document not issued to the individual carries a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

The offence of using insulting language against a public servant under the Protection from Harassment Act 2014 carries a jail term of up to 12 months, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

The police and ICA said the authorities take a serious view of people who obstruct public servants from carrying out their duties.

“We will also not tolerate any form of abusive behaviour towards our officers and will take stern action against the offenders,” they added. “Our officers deployed at the checkpoints are carrying out their duties to safeguard Singapore’s borders. Travellers are reminded to cooperate and comply with their instructions.”