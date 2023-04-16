Man wanted for drug trafficking offences arrested in Malaysia, handed over to Singapore authorities

SINGAPORE: A 56-year-old man who was wanted for drug trafficking offences was arrested in Malaysia last month and handed over to Singapore authorities on Sunday (Apr 16).

An arrest warrant was issued for the Singaporean man for his suspected involvement in supplying drugs to accomplices in Singapore to be trafficked or sold.

The Central Narcotics Bureau’s (CNB) investigation into a drug trafficking case in October 2020 uncovered the man’s involvement.

Immigration records showed that the 56-year-old man had been out of Singapore since Nov 19, 2018, and CNB contacted its foreign counterparts for information on his whereabouts.

The man was arrested by the Royal Malaysian Police’s Narcotics Crime Investigation Department on Mar 31 and he was handed over to CNB on Sunday.

Another man involved in the case has been charged with trafficking 253g of methamphetamine.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Leon Chan, deputy director of CNB (Operations), thanked its Malaysian counterparts for their help in bringing the suspect back to Singapore.

“The trafficking and abuse of illicit drugs is a transnational problem that requires the close cooperation of the international law enforcement community," he said.

"Drug traffickers thinking to evade Singaporean law enforcement by hiding overseas will find that there is no safe haven."

The 56-year-old man will be charged on Monday with drug trafficking. If convicted, he may face the death penalty.