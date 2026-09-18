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Man and woman arrested for attempting to smuggle over 10kg of cannabis into Singapore
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Man and woman arrested for attempting to smuggle over 10kg of cannabis into Singapore

Man and woman arrested for attempting to smuggle over 10kg of cannabis into Singapore

More than 10kg of cannabis was seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau at Tuas Checkpoint on Sep 15, 2026. (Photo: CNB)

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Chelsea Ong
Chelsea Ong
18 Sep 2026 12:22PM
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SINGAPORE: A 36-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman have been arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs, including more than 10kg of cannabis, into Singapore, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Friday (Sep 18).

The pair, both Malaysians, arrived at Tuas Checkpoint on a Malaysia-registered motorcycle on Tuesday. 

Based on information received from ICA’s Integrated Targeting Centre, officers referred the motorcycle for enhanced checks.

During the checks, ICA officers found four bundles of vegetable matter believed to be controlled drugs underneath the motorcycle seat.

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Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers were immediately alerted to the detection and conducted further checks, uncovering six more bundles of vegetable matter believed to be controlled drugs in a black haversack on the motorcycle’s handlebar.

The 10 bundles were found to contain a total of about 10.1kg of cannabis, ICA said.

The drugs seized have an estimated worth of more than S$203,000 and could potentially feed the addiction of about 1,450 abusers for a week, it added.

Investigations are ongoing. 

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, those who import into or export from Singapore more than 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.

“ICA will continue to work with CNB to prevent attempts to smuggle drugs across our borders,” the agency said.

“ICA will also continue to conduct security checks at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle undesirable persons, weapons, explosives and other contrabands across our borders.”

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Source: CNA/co

Related Topics

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority cannabis drug smuggling
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