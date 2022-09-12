Man and woman arrested for affray after fight in Jurong coffeeshop

SINGAPORE: A man and a woman were arrested after a fight broke out at a coffeeshop in Jurong on Friday (Sep 9) night.

The police said they were alerted to an alleged case of fight at 101 Yung Sheng Road. This is also the address of Taman Jurong Food House.

A 50-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were arrested for affray, said the police. The man was also arrested for outrage of modesty.

The man was taken to Ng Teng Fong Hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

A video posted on Facebook showed a man in red fighting with a woman in a pink t-shirt, before another man in a black t-shirt interrupted them and pointed a finger at the man.

The man in red then attempted to reach out to the woman, before the man in the black t-shirt came between them again to break up the fight.

The video also showed another woman in a white top attempting to break up the fight between the man and the woman. However, she was hit in the face by the man, whose face was bloodied.

Police investigations are ongoing.