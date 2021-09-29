Mandai set to become first carbon-neutral precinct in Singapore by 2024

SINGAPORE: Mandai Park Holdings on Wednesday (Sep 29) announced its commitment for Mandai to be carbon neutral by 2024, through a comprehensive sustainability strategy for the area.

That would make Mandai – home to the Singapore Zoo, River Safari and Night Safari – the "first precinct in Singapore to be carbon neutral", the group said.

The company has set itself an "aggressive target" to achieve carbon neutrality, paving the way for it to reach net-zero emissions sooner, said Mandai Park Holdings group CEO Mike Barclay.

"As an organisation that is deeply involved in wildlife conservation efforts, we see first-hand how human-induced climate change is directly contributing to biodiversity loss," said Mr Barclay.

"It is our responsibility to ensure we optimise our operations, in line with our commitment to adopt and showcase sustainable best practices," he added.

The strategy will focus on reducing consumption of energy and water, maximising opportunities to generate renewable energy, and exploring ways to reduce, recycle and upcycle waste, he said.

"We also seek to drive behavioural change by integrating messaging on living sustainably into our education and outreach programmes," he said.

SOLAR POWER

Mandai Park Holdings drives the precinct's rejuvenation through its Mandai Park Development arm and also oversees Wildlife Reserves Singapore, which operates the Singapore Zoo, River Safari, Night Safari and Jurong Bird Park.

The group has pledged to get 100 per cent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030, noting that electricity use accounts for more than half its carbon emissions profile.

As part of this push, it will implement on-site solar panels at "all available and permissible" rooftops across new and existing parks in phases.

It will start with the roof of a newly constructed animal quarantine building this year, by installing a system that consists of 77 solar panel modules that will generate about 50 megawatt hours (MWh) of energy annually.

The next installation will be at an existing multi-storey carpark in October, with 694 solar panel modules able to generate about 450MWh of energy a year.

The group said its carbon strategy focuses on developing a carbon accounting framework, reducing emissions by optimising operations and upgrading infrastructure, and maximising renewable resources while investing in nature-based solutions for carbon reduction.

The carbon accounting framework involves a quarterly review of its carbon inventory and footprint, helping it to locate hotspots in its operations and set reasonable targets, said the company.

The developer has identified improving energy efficiency and diversifying renewable energy sources as priorities.