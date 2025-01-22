Mandai mangrove park to open in 2028, set to become Singapore's third-largest nature park

More than 50 mangrove and associate plant species, such as the crabapple mangrove, were found to be threatened, with at least 60 threatened fauna species, including the straw-headed bulbul and two species of horseshoe crabs.

An EIA typically consists of a baseline survey, assessment of environmental impact and the creation of mitigating measures, as well as an environmental management and monitoring plan.

Preliminary findings from the study, which assessed potential environmental impacts of the proposed nature park, found that "appropriate" mitigation measures put in place can reduce the impact to biodiversity, NParks said.

Some of the proposed measures include the salvaging of plants that are of conservation significance and replanting with native species, avoiding heavy construction works during the bird migratory season, as well as habitat enhancement and reinstatement.

The full EIA report will be published next month and the public are invited to give their feedback when it is out, NParks added.