Mandai mangrove park to open in 2028, set to become Singapore's third-largest nature park
The new nature park will include nodes, trails and bird hides that will offer visitors a view of migratory birds.
SINGAPORE: A new ecological haven is set to take shape in northern Singapore as the Mandai Mangrove and Mudflat Nature Park opens progressively from 2028.
Situated roughly 3km to the east of Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, the new park will provide a vital sanctuary for biodiversity and expand the Sungei Buloh Nature Park Network, which comprises the wetland reserve and other important core habitats such as Kranji Marshes and Jalan Gemala, the National Parks Board (NParks) said on Wednesday (Jan 22).
Spanning about 72.8 hectares, the park will be larger than Rifle Range Nature Park. This will make it the country’s third largest nature park after Chestnut Nature Park and Dairy Farm Nature Park.
“The network safeguards a variety of complementary wetland habitats, including mangroves, mudflats and freshwater marshes, strengthening the conservation of wetland biodiversity in the northern part of Singapore,” NParks said in a press release, adding that works for Mandai mangrove park are targeted to start by 2026.
FEATURES TO LOOK OUT FOR
The new nature park will include nodes, trails and bird hides that will offer visitors a view of migratory birds feeding on the mudflat. Bird hides are shelters where visitors can observe wildlife and birds in particular at close quarters.
Visitor amenities will be planned such that they minimise the impact on the mudflat, NParks said.
Two proposed elevated nodes - the New Sungei Pang Sua node and the New Sungei Kranji node - will offer visitors panoramic views of the wetland and surrounding areas. The Pang Sua node will include an observation tower overlooking the mudflat, while the Kranji node will provide views of the nearby Kranji Reservoir Park and its sand bar.
Both nodes will have educational signage and amenities like a coach drop-off point.
Coastal trails linking these nodes have also been put forward, and they will also integrate bird hides, allowing visitors to observe wildlife. Additionally, these trails will support the retreat and regeneration of mangroves in the area.
PROTECTING BIODIVERSITY
As the Mandai mangrove forest is one of the few remaining mangrove habitats in Singapore with an extensive mudflat exposed at low tide, NParks is providing more opportunities for visitors to learn more about wetland biodiversity and to contribute to its conservation.
“The upcoming nature park will safeguard this rich biodiversity, while providing research and education opportunities for visitors to learn more,” Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
Findings from NParks’ Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) from August 2022 to August 2023 recorded around 384 terrestrial and aquatic fauna species, and 196 flora species.
More than 50 mangrove and associate plant species, such as the crabapple mangrove, were found to be threatened, with at least 60 threatened fauna species, including the straw-headed bulbul and two species of horseshoe crabs.
An EIA typically consists of a baseline survey, assessment of environmental impact and the creation of mitigating measures, as well as an environmental management and monitoring plan.
Preliminary findings from the study, which assessed potential environmental impacts of the proposed nature park, found that "appropriate" mitigation measures put in place can reduce the impact to biodiversity, NParks said.
Some of the proposed measures include the salvaging of plants that are of conservation significance and replanting with native species, avoiding heavy construction works during the bird migratory season, as well as habitat enhancement and reinstatement.
The full EIA report will be published next month and the public are invited to give their feedback when it is out, NParks added.