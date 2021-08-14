Mandatory COVID-19 testing for 4 HDB blocks at Chin Swee Road and Jalan Kukoh

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) will be conducting community surveillance testing on four Housing and Development (HDB) blocks at Chin Swee Road and Jalan Kukoh after detecting 15 COVID-19 cases in several households.

Five cases were detected in two households at Block 52 Chin Swee Road, MOH said on Saturday (Aug 14). Another three cases were detected in three households at Block 3 Jalan Kukoh, and seven cases in four households at Block 9 Jalan Kukoh.

Residents of those blocks, as well as the connecting block at 53 Chin Swee Road, will undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing to detect community infection cases. Owners and staff of commercial units at those blocks will also be included.

“As an added precautionary measure, mandatory COVID-19 testing will also be conducted for all staff and cleaners working at Jalan Kukoh Food Centre,” said MOH.

Testing will be optional for those who have tested negative for COVID-19 from Aug 11.