Mandatory COVID-19 testing for 4 HDB blocks at Chin Swee Road and Jalan Kukoh

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) will be conducting community surveillance testing on four Housing and Development (HDB) blocks at Chin Swee Road and Jalan Kukoh after detecting 15 COVID-19 cases in several households.
Five cases were detected in two households at Block 52 Chin Swee Road, MOH said on Saturday (Aug 14). Another three cases were detected in three households at Block 3 Jalan Kukoh, and seven cases in four households at Block 9 Jalan Kukoh.
Residents of those blocks, as well as the connecting block at 53 Chin Swee Road, will undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing to detect community infection cases. Owners and staff of commercial units at those blocks will also be included.
“As an added precautionary measure, mandatory COVID-19 testing will also be conducted for all staff and cleaners working at Jalan Kukoh Food Centre,” said MOH.
Testing will be optional for those who have tested negative for COVID-19 from Aug 11.
The testing operations will be conducted on Sunday between 9am and 4pm at the void deck between 51 and 53 Chin Swee Road. For Jalan Kukoh, testing will be carried out on Aug 15 and 16, from 9am to 4pm, at the level 4 void deck of 9 Jalan Kukoh.
Residents are required to bring along their NRIC for identification. Leaflets have been distributed and SMS notifications have been sent to residents to provide them with more information, said MOH.
MOH also reminded residents to keep to their appointment time, as well as to monitor their health closely and consult a doctor if they feel unwell.
Those awaiting test results are also advised to minimise social interactions as much as possible.
