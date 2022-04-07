Logo
Singapore

Police conduct manhunt for duo who attacked two men with weapons in Boon Lay
Screengrabs of videos showing two men who injured two other men with weapons at Block 175 Boon Lay Drive on Apr 6, 2022.

Ian Cheng
07 Apr 2022 01:03AM (Updated: 07 Apr 2022 01:03AM)
SINGAPORE: A manhunt operation is under way for two men who injured two other men with weapons in an incident at Boon Lay Drive, said police early on Thursday (Apr 7)

In response to a CNA query, the police said that they had received a call for assistance at Block 175 Boon Lay Drive at about 5.02pm on Wednesday.

Two men had injured two other men, aged 22 and 23, with weapons.

The victims were conscious when taken to hospital.

In videos and images seen by CNA, the two men with weapons can be seen wielding what appear to be long bladed weapons at a car park.

A female voice is heard, shouting that she had called the police, while the men pace back and forth. The men are then seen running away from the scene, still holding the weapons.

One of the victims appears to have blood running down his face as he is attended to by another man.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the duo involved are known to the two victims. A manhunt operation is underway to track down the two men involved," said the police. 

"The police will not tolerate brazen acts of violence and blatant disregard of the law. We will spare no effort to apprehend offenders and deal with them in accordance with the law."

The police would like to remind the public that the harbouring of fugitives is a serious offence which is punishable with imprisonment and fine.

Police investigations are ongoing. 

Source: CNA/ic(ac)

