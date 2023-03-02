Singapore has to seize opportunities and strengthen workforce amid global uncertainties: Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE: While Singapore’s job market is looking up, with robust employment numbers and strong wage growth, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng cautioned that the nation needs to strengthen its local workforce and be better prepared for global headwinds.

“We had a good run last year. But there are headwinds that are actually not in the distant horizon, they are quite near, with all the global uncertainties and volatilities,” Dr Tan said on Wednesday (Mar 1).

“This is the best time – while we are on a bit of a roll – to seize whatever opportunities that can come our way and make sure that we are better prepared.

“We need to continue to strengthen the entire local workforce, and help to secure safer, progressive, more inclusive workplaces to ensure that all Singaporeans have fair and equitable work.”

Job numbers have seen a stellar rebound since the COVID-19 pandemic, easing of restrictions, and recovery of sectors.

Total employment grew for five straight quarters and ended 2022 with a record 231,700 jobs, surpassing its pre-pandemic level by 3 per cent, said the Manpower Ministry (MOM).

Dr Tan, who is also Second Minister for Trade and Industry, said that forward-looking policies enabled the good results last year.