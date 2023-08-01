Interest from Indian nurses to work in Singapore amid manpower shortage here

SINGAPORE: As Singapore tackles manpower issues in the nursing industry, one bright spot is an increased interest from nurses in India looking to work here.

At least one recruitment agency, Dynamic Health Staff, has seen four times more candidates who are keen to work here in July compared to January. This comes as Singapore looks to add about 4,000 new nurses to the workforce by year-end, with two-thirds of them from overseas.

Among the hopefuls is registered nurse Sana Shahid, who lives in Delhi and has about seven years of experience across departments like the intensive care unit and surgical ward. Remuneration and a good healthcare system are among her reasons for picking Singapore.

“I would love to set up there with my family in the future because Singapore also gives a much better salary in comparison to India,” she told CNA.

Her fellow nurses seeking opportunities in Singapore said that the country’s appeal includes its reputation for being safe. They also said that the advanced medical technology and better quality of life are attractive.