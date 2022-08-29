Many people still masked up in shopping malls on first day of eased restrictions

SINGAPORE: Many people were still wearing their masks in shopping centres and malls, despite the eased restrictions from Monday (Aug 29).

Among them was Ms Aminah Johari at NEX shopping mall in Serangoon who was unaware that restrictions have lifted.

Still, Ms Aminah, who does part-time administrative work, maintained that she would continue to mask up until Singapore records less than 100 community cases per day.

The 61-year-old said she felt concerned about the announcement as the numbers could increase as the year came to an end.

“Because as it is, they said cases might go up again at the end of the year and because some people, when they sneeze or cough, they do not cover their mouths (even) before the pandemic,” she said.

Others, like Ms Aminah, were not aware that restrictions have lifted. CNA observed a middle-aged man in a retail store at City Square Mall asking why an employee was not masked up while in the changing rooms. The retail staff could be heard explaining the new restrictions.

As of Monday, indoor mask restrictions have been lifted across Singapore, except on public transport and in healthcare facilities.

Masks are still required on the MRT, LRT and public buses as well as in indoor public transport facilities like boarding areas at bus interchanges and MRT platforms, but are optional on private transport modes like taxis and private hire cars.

When CNA visited shopping malls across Singapore on Monday, many people were still wearing their masks indoors, with only a handful walking around unmasked. When asked, those masked said they wore it out of habit or social responsibility.

There were more people unmasked at Changi Airport at lunchtime, many with luggage in tow.

Polytechnic student Lim Meng Loek, who was waiting for his friend at Changi Airport, told CNA he wore a mask because he was used to it.

“Now there is still COVID-19, it is not totally over. So I just continue wearing,” the 20-year-old told CNA, adding that he usually takes his mask off outdoors.

“Over time slowly … more people will take off their masks. For the first day, I just continue (to wear).”

Mr Lim said that he has caught the virus at least three times, so he feels he has developed some immunity against COVID-19. Since he has hearing issues and wears a hearing aid, it is easier for him to understand people when they are speaking to him without wearing a mask.

“(I take it off) only outside, in open spaces. For indoor spaces, I will see how, if there are fewer people I will take it off. But now we are in Changi Airport, there are a lot of foreigners coming in,” he added.

“For me, masks are very suffocating. If we can get back to normal and take them off that would be better - I can breathe properly and we can see each others’ faces.”