17 students, 2 staff members at MapleBear preschool in Eunos fall ill with gastroenteritis symptoms

SINGAPORE: Authorities are investigating 19 reported cases of gastroenteritis at a MapleBear preschool in Eunos.

The 17 students and two staff members at MapleBear Kids Adventure preschool located at 8 Jalan Ismail were reported to have developed symptoms since Tuesday (Mar 10), the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA), the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a joint statement on Saturday.

“All are recovering well, and none were hospitalised,” the agencies added.

ECDA said that it is “monitoring the situation closely and working with the preschool operator to ensure the well-being of all children and staff in the preschool”.

It also reminded the operator to ensure compliance with the relevant infection prevention and control guidelines.

SFA said that food operators must play their part and adhere to good food safety practices, even as regulatory measures are in place and enforced.

It added that it will not hesitate to take enforcement action against errant food operators.

In response to CNA’s queries, MapleBear denied that there had been a food poisoning case involving an external supplier.

"A small number of children have reported feeling unwell due to a viral infection. All health and safety protocols were followed - including involving ECDA - and, as no new cases occurred, the centre returned to their regular activities," it said.



SATS Catering told CNA that it had supplied 96 lunch meals to MapleBear Eunos on Wednesday.



“These meals were from the same cooking batch of 2,188 meals that were also served that day at other schools. To date, we have not received reports of any issues with the meals from other schools.”

The caterer noted that, in addition to the supplied lunch meals, the students also consumed snacks such as cheese sandwiches during teatime on Wednesday and the sandwiches were not prepared by them.



SATS said that all meals are planned, prepared and delivered under "stringent food safety protocols”, adding that food samples from the lunch batch are currently undergoing laboratory testing.