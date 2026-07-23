Singapore made case against potential US tariffs to US Secretary of State Rubio: Vivian Balakrishnan

SINGAPORE: Singapore has told the United States that it has "no technical or economic basis" for imposing tariffs on Singapore, Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Thursday (Jul 23).

He was speaking to reporters in Manila after meeting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the 59th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting, being held from Jul 20 to Jul 24.

Asked whether Singapore had made the case for exemption from potential new US tariffs, Dr Balakrishnan said: "I made a point quite categorically that the US has a surplus, a trade surplus against us. In fact, it is growing."

The proposed tariffs stem from a US investigation under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974 into trading partners' efforts to prevent the import of goods made with forced labour. Section 301 allows the Office of the US Trade Representative to take action against foreign practices it determines to be unfair.

Singapore is among the economies that were named and could face a 12.5 per cent tariff. Findings were released earlier this year.

In response, Singapore has told the US that it does not condone the use of forced labour in supply chains and has a comprehensive framework to enforce against such illegal practices within its borders.