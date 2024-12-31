Parts of Marina Bay closed by police due to growing crowds at New Year countdown

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Tuesday (Dec 31) closed off parts of Marina Bay due to "growing crowds" ahead of the New Year countdown event.

The areas closed are Jubilee Bridge, Merlion Waterfront, Fullerton Waterfront and Esplanade Waterfront.

Singapore is ushering in the new year with ONE Countdown 2025 - the first in a series of events celebrating the country's 60 years of independence. Celebrations are being held across multiple locations, including Marina Bay, the Singapore Sports Hub and in the heartlands.