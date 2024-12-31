Logo
Singapore

Parts of Marina Bay closed by police due to growing crowds at New Year countdown
Parts of Marina Bay closed by police due to growing crowds at New Year countdown

Growing crowds at Marina Bay ahead of the New Year Countdown on Dec 31, 2024.

31 Dec 2024 09:52PM (Updated: 31 Dec 2024 10:27PM)
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Tuesday (Dec 31) closed off parts of Marina Bay due to "growing crowds" ahead of the New Year countdown event.

The areas closed are Jubilee Bridge, Merlion Waterfront, Fullerton Waterfront and Esplanade Waterfront.

Singapore is ushering in the new year with ONE Countdown 2025 - the first in a series of events celebrating the country's 60 years of independence. Celebrations are being held across multiple locations, including Marina Bay, the Singapore Sports Hub and in the heartlands.

The police have closed access to the Jubilee Bridge, Merlion Waterfront and Fullerton Waterfront. (Image: Facebook/Singapore Police Force)

Police had earlier said they expect large crowds to join in the festivities around the Marina Bay and Kallang Basin areas.

They urged people to check Crowd@MarinaBay and Crowd@Kallang for real-time information on crowd levels, area closures and available transport nodes.

SPF said last week that it would regulate the number of people entering The Promontory, Merlion Park, Esplanade Park, Esplanade Waterfront Promenade, Marina Bay Sands Waterfront Promenade and other areas of Marina Bay. 

Police have closed areas in Marina Bay due to the growing crowds ahead of the New Year countdown on Dec 31, 2024.

Similar crowd control measures are also being implemented at Stadium Roar and Water Sports Centre at the Kallang Basin.

As several roads are closed to vehicle traffic, members of the public are advised to take public transport to the Marina Bay area.

The entrances and exits of certain MRT stations will be closed to regulate crowd flow, police said, adding that trains may bypass affected stations to divert crowds.

Ahead of the event, police said bag checks may be conducted. 

They also urged revellers to stay close to their friends and to be vigilant against pickpockets and molesters.

People should also ensure their bag is closed at all times and slung in front of them. Wallets should not be put in their back pockets. 

Source: CNA/mi

