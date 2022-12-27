Ringing in the new year at Marina Bay? Check crowd levels online first, police advise

SINGAPORE: Ahead of the new year countdown event at Marina Bay this weekend, the police have advised revellers to check crowd levels online before heading down to join the festivities.

An information portal, Crowd@MarinaBay, will go online on Saturday (Dec 31) at 6pm and it will show real-time crowd levels and area closures, as well as features such as alternate walking paths.

Police officers, auxiliary police officers, and security officers will be deployed to manage crowds at various locations such as The Promontory, One Fullerton/Merlion Park, Esplanade Park, Esplanade Waterfront Promenade and Marina Bay Sands Waterfront Promenade, said the police on Tuesday.

"When the capacity of these areas reaches planned safety thresholds, these areas will be closed to ensure the safety of members of the public," it said.