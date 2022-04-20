Marina Bay District Cooling network to be expanded, connected to five more developments  

SINGAPORE: The Marina Bay District Cooling network – which provides centralised cooling to developments in the area – will be expanded and connected to five more buildings, SP Group announced on Wednesday (Apr 20).

In a press release, SP Group said that the five developments are: 8 Shenton Way, the commercial component of 80 Anson Road, IOI Central Boulevard Towers, Marina Bay Sands Integrated Resort Expansion, and NS Square.

The addition of these developments will expand the world’s largest underground district cooling network, bringing the total number of buildings served by SP’s Marina Bay operations to 28, the utilities group said.

Marina Bay is planned as a sustainable district, and all developments are served by a comprehensive underground network of common services tunnels that house the district cooling system.

At an appreciation event on Wednesday to mark the expansion of the Marina Bay District Cooling network, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee presented certificates of appreciation to the owners of the five buildings.

The Marina Bay cooling network will help the district reduce its carbon emissions by 19,439 tonnes annually while providing the same “cool comfort”, said SP Group. This is equivalent to removing 17,672 cars off the roads.