Marina Bay District Cooling network to be expanded, connected to five more developments  

SINGAPORE: The Marina Bay District Cooling network – which provides centralised cooling to developments in the area – will be expanded and connected to five more buildings, SP Group announced on Wednesday (Apr 20).
In a press release, SP Group said that the five developments are: 8 Shenton Way, the commercial component of 80 Anson Road, IOI Central Boulevard Towers, Marina Bay Sands Integrated Resort Expansion, and NS Square.
The addition of these developments will expand the world’s largest underground district cooling network, bringing the total number of buildings served by SP’s Marina Bay operations to 28, the utilities group said.
Marina Bay is planned as a sustainable district, and all developments are served by a comprehensive underground network of common services tunnels that house the district cooling system.
At an appreciation event on Wednesday to mark the expansion of the Marina Bay District Cooling network, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee presented certificates of appreciation to the owners of the five buildings.
The Marina Bay cooling network will help the district reduce its carbon emissions by 19,439 tonnes annually while providing the same “cool comfort”, said SP Group. This is equivalent to removing 17,672 cars off the roads.
Since the cooling network started in 2006, it has also achieved zero supply disruptions, added SP Group.
With the inclusion of these new developments, SP will be increasing the capacity of the Marina Bay District Cooling network to 70,000 refrigerant tons. It will also add more than 2km of underground insulated pipes to the network to cater to additional demand and cooling capacity.
SP will continue to engage with potential customers to further expand the Marina Bay District Cooling network, it said. It is currently studying the feasibility of M Hotel Singapore being the first brownfield hotel development to incorporate district cooling in its operations.
“SP Group is the largest district cooling solutions provider in Singapore. With the expanded infrastructure in place, we are pleased to extend the same reliable and sustainable solution to other buildings in Singapore’s core financial district and look forward to welcoming more partners to this network,” said SP Group’s chief executive officer Stanley Huang.
"Together, we can accelerate the development of greener buildings and cities to achieve Singapore’s ambitious sustainability targets.”