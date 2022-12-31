After 2 years of 'boring' New Year celebrations at home, crowds flock to Marina Bay to ring in 2023

SINGAPORE: The evening drizzle didn't dampen the mood on Saturday (Dec 31) as crowds lined the Marina Bay area with umbrellas and selfie sticks in anticipation of Singapore's first full-scale New Year countdown after the COVID-19 pandemic.

While festivities were scattered around the Marina Bay area, those who spoke to CNA said they were mainly looking forward to the fireworks.

Voon Hou Yeu, a 25-year-old Malaysian living in Singapore, arrived at 6pm to scout for a good spot to view the fireworks.

It is his first time at Marina Bay for the countdown party as he usually spends New Year's Eve with his family in Malaysia.

"Since I’m not going back to Malaysia, I decided to come here. After COVID, everyone is celebrating. I like the crowd," the healthcare worker said.

"I just want to feel everyone is enjoying this moment, like people coming out and celebrating together for a good time."