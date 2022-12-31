Marina Bay New Year countdown: Merlion Park briefly closed to the public amid growing crowds

SINGAPORE: Merlion Park in Singapore's Marina Bay area was briefly closed on Saturday night (Dec 31) after it reached full capacity for the New Year countdown.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a tweet at about 8.10pm that Merlion Park has been closed due to growing crowds as it advised members of the public to avoid the area.

It said in an updated at 8.50pm that the crowd situation has eased and Merlion Park has been reopened.

Revellers planning to join the New Year countdown event at Marina Bay are advised to check crowd levels online, at Crowd@MarinaBay, before heading down to join the festivities, said the police earlier this week.

The information portal went online at 6pm on Saturday, showing real-time crowd levels and area closures, as well as features such as alternate walking paths.