Marina Bay New Year countdown: Merlion Park briefly closed to the public amid growing crowds
SINGAPORE: Merlion Park in Singapore's Marina Bay area was briefly closed on Saturday night (Dec 31) after it reached full capacity for the New Year countdown.
The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a tweet at about 8.10pm that Merlion Park has been closed due to growing crowds as it advised members of the public to avoid the area.
It said in an updated at 8.50pm that the crowd situation has eased and Merlion Park has been reopened.
Revellers planning to join the New Year countdown event at Marina Bay are advised to check crowd levels online, at Crowd@MarinaBay, before heading down to join the festivities, said the police earlier this week.
The information portal went online at 6pm on Saturday, showing real-time crowd levels and area closures, as well as features such as alternate walking paths.
Police officers, auxiliary police officers and security officers have been deployed to manage crowds at various locations such as The Promontory, One Fullerton/Merlion Park, Esplanade Park, Esplanade Waterfront Promenade and Marina Bay Sands Waterfront Promenade.
"When the capacity of these areas reaches planned safety thresholds, these areas will be closed to ensure the safety of members of the public," SPF said on Tuesday.
Members of the public are advised to take public transport to Marina Bay due to limited parking spaces in the area. Vehicles parked in the buildings located within the closed roads may not be able to exit during the road closure periods.
REGULATING CROWD FLOW
In the event of overcrowding, some entrances and exits of MRT stations around Marina Bay will be closed to regulate crowd flow. Trains may also skip affected stations such as Bayfront MRT station to divert the crowd away.
Enhanced Mobicams, which feature static police cameras, blinkers, speakers and electronic signs, will also be placed in crowded areas for the police to monitor crowd levels, police said on Tuesday.
Officers from various police units are also deployed to enhance patrols during the countdown.
Additionally, police drones will be used during the countdown to assist in crowd control. They will be only flown over water by specially trained officers.
Road and lane closures will also be in place during the countdown.
Affected roads and lanes
Dec 31, 6pm to 11pm
- Extreme left lane of Raffles Avenue (between Temasek Avenue and Esplanade Drive)
- Extreme left lane of Collyer Quay in the direction of Raffles Quay
Dec 31, 6pm to Jan 1, 2am
- Bayfront Avenue (between Temasek Avenue and lamp post 34F)
- Esplanade Drive in the direction of Fullerton Road (between Stamford Road and Collyer Quay)
- Fullerton Road (between lamp post 18F and Esplanade Drive)
Dec 31, 10pm to Jan 1, 2am
- Marina Boulevard (between Raffles Quay and Bayfront Avenue)
Dec 31, 11pm to Jan 1, 2am
- Republic Boulevard in the direction of Raffles Avenue (between Raffles Boulevard and Raffles Avenue)
- Slip road leading from Raffles Boulevard into Raffles Avenue
- Raffles Avenue (between Raffles Boulevard and Temasek Avenue)
- Temasek Avenue (between Raffles Boulevard and Raffles Avenue)
- Nicoll Highway (between Raffles Boulevard and Raffles Avenue)
- Esplanade Drive in the direction of Nicoll Highway (between Stamford Road and Collyer Quay)
- Fullerton Road (between Esplanade Drive and Collyer Quay)
- Collyer Quay (between Fullerton Road and Marina Boulevard)
- Battery Road
- Flint Street
- Bonham Street
- Fullerton Square
- Extreme left lane of Finlayson Green (between Collyer Quay and Marina Boulevard)
- Extreme left lane of Marina Way (between Marina Boulevard and Central Boulevard)
Once the event is over, the police said that crowd dispersal will likely be slow due to the large number of people.
To facilitate safe and orderly dispersal, there will be designated routes out of Marina Bay, with signs put up to guide the public.
Crowd flow into the MRT stations will also be regulated to prevent overcrowding.