Revised Formula 1 circuit layout from 2023, track to no longer include Bay Grandstand

SINGAPORE: The Marina Bay Street Circuit will look a little different next year when Formula 1 returns to Singapore.

Updates will be made to the track layout due to the upcoming redevelopment of The Float @ Marina Bay into NS Square, the organisers of the Singapore Grand Prix said on Wednesday (Oct 19).

Works on NS Square are scheduled to start in March next year and are expected to be completed by end-2026. They were due to begin in March 2022, but were rescheduled to start a year later due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The track will no longer include the Bay Grandstand while the redevelopment works are under way," the race organisers said.

From the next race, the revised circuit layout will be reduced to 4.928km and the number of laps increased to 63.

Turns 16 to 19 will be realigned into a 397.9m straight, bringing the circuit's number of turns to 19.

The official lap record for the current layout of the Singapore Grand Prix is 1:41.905, held by Danish driver Kevin Magnussen.

Race organisers said that the best qualifying lap time on the new layout is 1:27.7, according to simulations based on a 2020 Formula 1 car. The minimum race time is expected to be 1:30.34.

They added that the changes are subject to the approval of world motorsport governing body Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) and that more information will be released when the changes are finalised.