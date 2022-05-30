Fire on boat at Keppel Bay extinguished after an hour: SCDF

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out on a boat docked at Marina at Keppel Bay on Monday (May 30) morning, with the blaze lasting an hour before it was extinguished.

In videos sent to CNA, flames can be seen raging on the vessel, producing a column of black smoke.

A witness who wanted to be identified as Ray told CNA that he had been travelling to Sentosa for work via cable car when he noticed the fire.

"I happened to look out the cable car window when I noticed the smoke," he said.