Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Fire on boat at Keppel Bay extinguished after an hour: SCDF
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Fire on boat at Keppel Bay extinguished after an hour: SCDF

Fire on boat at Keppel Bay extinguished after an hour: SCDF

A screengrab of a video sent by a CNA reader showing the blaze on a boat at Marina at Keppel Bay on May 30, 2022.

Ian Cheng
Ian Cheng
30 May 2022 02:09PM (Updated: 30 May 2022 03:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out on a boat docked at Marina at Keppel Bay on Monday (May 30) morning, with the blaze lasting an hour before it was extinguished. 

In videos sent to CNA, flames can be seen raging on the vessel, producing a column of black smoke.

A witness who wanted to be identified as Ray told CNA that he had been travelling to Sentosa for work via cable car when he noticed the fire. 

"I happened to look out the cable car window when I noticed the smoke," he said.

Smoke rising from the burning vessel as seen from a cable car moving towards Sentosa. (Photo: Ray)

Content creator Jaren Koh told CNA that he had noticed black smoke in the air from his home in the Harbourfront area. He later went to investigate the incident and found the boat on fire.

Videos sent to CNA by Mr Koh showed Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters and several other individuals attempting to extinguish the blaze.

SCDF said that it was alerted to the incident at about 11.30am at 2 Keppel Bay Vista.

"Upon arrival, the fire was seen raging from a vessel berthed at a pier," said SCDF in a Facebook post. 

Firefighters, aided by staff members of the premises, immediately deployed three water jets and three hosereels from the pier to surround the vessel in order to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to other vessels.

Firefighters at Keppel Bay Vista on May 30, 2022. (Photo: Singapore Civil Defence Force)
A firefighter at the scene on May 30, 2022. (Photo: Singapore Civil Defence Force)

A vessel from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was also involved in the firefighting operation.

Photos of the scene showed the charred structure of the vessel surrounded by foam as firefighters worked to bring the situation under control. 

The fire was extinguished in about an hour with two water jets, two foam jets, and a water monitor from the MPA vessel.

Damping down operations are ongoing, said SCDF, adding that no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters at Keppel Bay Vista on May 30, 2022. (Photo: Singapore Civil Defence Force)
Firefighters at Keppel Bay Vista on May 30, 2022. (Photo: Singapore Civil Defence Force)
Source: CNA/ic(zl)

Related Topics

Singapore Civil Defence Force SCDF fire

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us