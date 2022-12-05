URA launches tender for Marina South residential site under government land sales programme

SINGAPORE: The first Marina South site under the Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme was launched for tender on Monday (Dec 5).

Located next to Gardens by the Bay, the plot at Marina Gardens Lane can yield about 790 residential units.

There will also be commercial spaces on the first storey, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

The site is about 12,200 sq m with a maximum gross floor area of about 68,570 sq m, and its height could potentially reach up to 163m.

The project completion period is 60 months, with a lease period of 99 years.

The site located in the Marina South precinct was first announced in June under the Government Land Sales programme for the second half of the year.

The 45ha precinct has been planned as a mixed-use residential neighbourhood comprising a mix of residential, hotel, retail and some office uses, said URA. It also overlooks Marina Reservoir and the Straits of Singapore.