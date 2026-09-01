Marina Square mall to close in March 2027 for redevelopment

SINGAPORE: Marina Square Shopping Mall will close on Mar 31 next year as part of a redevelopment of the area that will add luxury homes, a new hotel, serviced apartments and offices.

The redevelopment is expected to be completed by 2031, Singapore Land Group (SingLand) said on Tuesday (Sep 1). The three existing hotels at the complex will remain open throughout construction.

Three new towers will be integrated with the three existing hotels - Pan Pacific Singapore, Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay and Mandarin Oriental Singapore - while the four-storey Marina Square mall will undergo an overhaul.

The 9.2ha complex will eventually bring together residences, hotels, offices, retail, sports and wellness facilities, as well as arts and cultural spaces.

LUXURY HOMES, NEW HOTEL

A 49-storey residential tower rising more than 190m will contain 204 luxury homes, comprising three- to five-bedroom apartments and penthouses.

Another 19-storey mixed-use block will house a 304-room hotel as well as about 13,000 sq m of premium Grade A office space.

The hotel will occupy the fourth to 10th floors, while offices will be located from the 12th to 19th floors.

A 24-storey serviced apartment block will have 260 units with views towards Marina Bay and Bay East Garden.