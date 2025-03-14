Marine Parade flood: Construction firm fined for damaging water pipe
Pal-Link Construction was building lift shafts at a pedestrian overhead bridge when its excavator damaged a water pipe.
SINGAPORE: A construction firm that damaged a water pipe in Marine Parade, causing a flood in a housing estate, has been fined S$49,000 (US$37,000), national water agency PUB said on Friday (Mar 14).
Pal-Link Construction also carried out work within a water pipe corridor on Oct 4, 2024, without prior approval. The firm was fined on Tuesday.
"The damage caused significant disruption when water flooded the nearby Marine Drive HDB (Housing and Development Board) estate and resulted in substantial water loss of approximately 1.1 million gallons – the equivalent of two Olympic-sized swimming pools," PUB said.
Pal-Link was responsible for the construction of lift shafts at the overhead bridge along Still Road South.
It did not seek prior approval to install temporary underground earth retaining structures in the area near the water main.
During the works, the contractor’s excavator damaged the water main, which is located 1.8m underground.
Water from the damaged 300mm diameter water main flooded all four lanes of the adjacent road and the nearby Marine Drive HDB estate.
While PUB managed to isolate the leak to stop the flow, there was a build-up of traffic over 30 minutes and the leftmost lane had to be closed for more than a day to facilitate urgent repair works.
"The works required were complex and the reinstatement of the damaged pipe and full reopening of Still Road South could only be completed the following day," said the agency.
The floods also caused a lift at Block 67 Marine Drive to break down due to water entering the lift shaft.
Business at a convenience store in the same block was also disrupted for a few hours.
PUB said that it takes a serious view of such incidents.
"Any damage to our water mains will incur significant amounts of water wastage, result in economic losses and cause disruption and inconvenience to the public.
"Contractors must refer to PUB’s Water Service Plan and exercise caution when carrying out construction works within close proximity to water mains. Contractors are also required to ensure all necessary safety precautions are implemented before the commencement of works."
Under the Public Utilities Act, anyone who damages a water main or connecting pipe with a diameter of 300mm or more may be jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$200,000, or both.
Contractors who carry out works in the vicinity of water mains without an approved plan may be fined up to S$10,000.