Marine Parade flood: Construction firm fined for damaging water pipe

Pal-Link was responsible for the construction of lift shafts at the overhead bridge along Still Road South.

It did not seek prior approval to install temporary underground earth retaining structures in the area near the water main.

During the works, the contractor’s excavator damaged the water main, which is located 1.8m underground.

Water from the damaged 300mm diameter water main flooded all four lanes of the adjacent road and the nearby Marine Drive HDB estate.

While PUB managed to isolate the leak to stop the flow, there was a build-up of traffic over 30 minutes and the leftmost lane had to be closed for more than a day to facilitate urgent repair works.

"The works required were complex and the reinstatement of the damaged pipe and full reopening of Still Road South could only be completed the following day," said the agency.