‘It’s just amazing’: Marissa Hafezan on winning Singapore’s first SEA Games karate gold in 32 years

SINGAPORE: If not for her younger sister’s initial interest in karate, Marissa Hafezan may not have taken up the martial art at the age of six – and made history in Thailand last week at 19.

“(My sister) thought that karate was all about breaking boards, which wasn’t the case at first, at least,” Hafezan recounted.

“She wasn’t really into it at first, so I took her spot and I just continued.”

Little did the Hafezan family know that several years later, the older sibling would deliver Singapore’s first karate gold in 32 years at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

Last Friday (Dec 12), Hafezan beat Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Dieu Ly 5-3 in the final of the women's kumite under 55kg event at the Chaeng Watthana Government Complex in Bangkok to secure the medal.

Singapore's last – and previously only – SEA Games karate champion was Neo Ah Suan, who took gold in the women's kumite 60kg and above event at the 1993 Games.

Hafezan’s victory also ended a 14-year medal drought in karate for Singapore at the SEA Games.