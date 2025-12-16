‘It’s just amazing’: Marissa Hafezan on winning Singapore’s first SEA Games karate gold in 32 years
The 19-year-old karate exponent overcame a shoulder dislocation and surgery a few months ago to deliver the country’s first karate gold medal in decades at the regional Games.
SINGAPORE: If not for her younger sister’s initial interest in karate, Marissa Hafezan may not have taken up the martial art at the age of six – and made history in Thailand last week at 19.
“(My sister) thought that karate was all about breaking boards, which wasn’t the case at first, at least,” Hafezan recounted.
“She wasn’t really into it at first, so I took her spot and I just continued.”
Little did the Hafezan family know that several years later, the older sibling would deliver Singapore’s first karate gold in 32 years at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.
Last Friday (Dec 12), Hafezan beat Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Dieu Ly 5-3 in the final of the women's kumite under 55kg event at the Chaeng Watthana Government Complex in Bangkok to secure the medal.
Singapore's last – and previously only – SEA Games karate champion was Neo Ah Suan, who took gold in the women's kumite 60kg and above event at the 1993 Games.
Hafezan’s victory also ended a 14-year medal drought in karate for Singapore at the SEA Games.
“JOY AND PRIDE”
Following her victory, the teenager said she has received “a lot of congratulations” from coaches and fellow athletes.
“It was just overwhelmingly positive, and I’m just so honoured … that they recognise me as someone who did something very important, and it’s just amazing, honestly,” she told CNA’s Singapore Tonight programme on Monday.
“I feel really honoured to have broken the drought. I feel joy and pride in contributing to my country’s history for karate.”
Hafezan also had to battle injury in the months leading up to the biennial event.
She first dislocated her shoulder in April. At the time, she worked on strengthening it through physiotherapy, opting out of surgery as going under the knife for a first-time dislocation may not be necessary.
But she then dislocated it again during the Southeast Asia Karate Championship held in Brunei in June.
“I had SEA Games in mind. I wasn't selected yet, but I had it in mind, so I went to see a surgeon. He told me that I should operate because I tore my muscle and I had a slight fracture,” she added.
After undergoing surgery a month later, she was pronounced fit for the Games – paving the way for her historic moment.
A COMPETITOR AT HEART
Hafezan was born in Singapore before moving to Paris when she was three for her father’s work.
While her family is based in France, they return to Singapore at least once a year during summer school breaks.
In 2022, she set her sights on securing a place on the national team. She got in touch with the Karate-do Union of Singapore, and would meet and train with coaches whenever she returned.
“For me to be able to qualify, I would send videos (of) my competitions from overseas and they would take it from there. They would tell me if it was good enough … what competitions I needed to participate in,” she said.
“After a while, I think they recognised my discipline and merit, and that’s how I got into the team.”
Hafezan trains with a club in Paris and has participated in the French Cup, which she likened to the Singapore National Karate Championship.
“I guess how I fell in love (with karate) is that I’m a competitor at heart, and just being able to kick and punch – I just really loved it. It was like love at first sight,” she said.
Looking ahead, she has one goal in mind – qualifying for the World Karate Championships.
“It’s been my biggest dream since I was a kid,” she added.