Singapore forms maritime advisory panel amid 'dark clouds' of Ukraine crisis

SINGAPORE: A maritime advisory panel has been formed by the Ministry of Transport (MOT) and the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) to seek global perspectives on key trends that will shape the industry amid the “dark clouds” of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Maritime International Advisory Panel will discuss how the maritime sector and other industries can collaborate to "enhance the resilience and connectivity of the global maritime industry and supply chains", said the authorities on Monday (Apr 4).

The panel comprises 12 cross-sector global business leaders with "diverse perspectives on key trends shaping the maritime industry", said Transport Minister S Iswaran in a speech at the opening ceremony of the Singapore Maritime Week.

UKRAINE CRISIS

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat also gave a speech at the opening ceremony of the Singapore Maritime Week.

"Just as we were hoping to exit the storm with the receding of the Omicron wave, another one struck – the Russian invasion of Ukraine," he said.

He warned that the Ukraine crisis will "put the breaks on global recovery". Oil prices are at an all-time high, adding pressure to global inflation and increasing the risk of stagflation.

The crisis has led to the closure of civil airspace over Ukraine, causing some flights to be cancelled while those still operating take longer routes. Companies are also avoiding the China-Europe rail lines that run through Russia.

“The reduced air and rail cargo capacity, and the resulting higher costs have put a greater strain on shipping,” Mr Heng said.

Shipping has also been disrupted as more than 100 ships are stuck in ports in the Black Sea, with several damaged due to the conflict, he added.

“With Russia and Ukraine accounting for 15 per cent of the global seafaring workforce, there could potentially be manpower disruptions to the maritime sector,” he said.

“Even if military action in Ukraine ceases, the invasion has irreversibly accelerated the tectonic shifts in geopolitics.”