Fines, suspensions handed out to companies, people in maritime sector for breaching COVID-19 rules

SINGAPORE: Seven companies and 47 people in the maritime sector were punished with fines and the suspension of boat licences over COVID-19 breaches, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Wednesday (Aug 11).

Fifty-two of them were fined between S$300 and S$3,000 each, while two had the licences of their pleasure craft and harbour craft suspended by MPA.

“Investigations revealed that in some cases, the number of persons aboard a pleasure craft had exceeded the maximum group size allowed for social gatherings at the time the offences were committed,” said MPA in a press release.

One person, described as "shore-based personnel", was also found to have violated safe management regulations by consuming the ship’s stores on board and not wearing the appropriate level of personal protective equipment.

“There were also cases where agents failed to submit mandatory notifications to MPA on the boarding of a shore-based personnel,” the authorities said.

In another case, a long-term permit holder residing on board a harbour craft came ashore without MPA’s approval.

MPA defines harbour craft as any kind of vessel that plies only within the waters of Singapore.

Investigations involving several other incidents of non-compliance with safe management regulations are ongoing.

“MPA reminds individuals and companies to adhere strictly to safe management regulations involving pleasure craft, harbour craft and ocean-going vessels,” it said in a statement.

Anyone who breaches COVID-19 rules may be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to 6 months or both. The craft or vessel may also have its licence suspended by MPA for up to 30 days.