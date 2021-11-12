Singapore developing improved system to detect maritime threats 'as early and as far away' as possible

SINGAPORE: In the waters off the southeastern tip of Singapore, “trouble” was brewing.

The Singapore Maritime Crisis Centre (SMCC), made up of different agencies such as the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) and Police Coast Guard (PCG) to detect and respond to maritime security threats, flagged a Singapore-bound chemical tanker for showing what is called anomalous behaviour.

The SMCC observed that this particular tanker had earlier gone missing from regular shipping channels but then reappeared, raising suspicions of a possible hijack.

More worryingly, the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) – another agency in the SMCC – detected explosive cargo in the tanker’s manifest.

The RSN and PCG dispatched a littoral mission vessel and interceptor boats to escort the tanker. At a nearby base, elite operators from the Special Operations Task Force (SOTF) were on standby.

The suspicious tanker was escorted to a specific anchorage away from the mainland for checks, while MPA boats diverted traffic to different shipping lanes. RSN boarding teams climbed the tanker to establish intent.

But the tanker’s crew members pulled out guns instead, and a firefight erupted. The SMCC declared the vessel hostile, and SOTF troopers on fast boats and Republic of Singapore Air Force Super Puma helicopters were unleashed.

The soldiers roped down to the tanker, before taking out the threats. Then a fire broke out, possibly from the gunshots on board. The Singapore Civil Defence Force activated its specialised firefighting boats to put out the blaze.

Finally, MPA tugboats dragged the tanker away, and a potentially devastating crisis on Singapore soil was averted.

Intelligence gleaned by the SMCC showed that terrorists were going to ram the tanker into a key installation on Jurong Island, part of a larger ploy to attack US allies in the region.

This scenario was part of Exercise Highcrest 2021, held from Monday (Nov 8) to Friday to test inter-agency coordination in neutralising threats and locking down sea routes during a serious maritime security situation.

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean visited RSS Singapura – Changi Naval Base on Friday to observe the exercise and was briefed on the SMCC's progress.

The exercise has been a biennial affair, as the terrorist threat to Singapore remains high and attacks from the sea cannot be ruled out.

IMPROVED SENSE-MAKING SYSTEM

This is why the SMCC, established in 2011 and often the brain behind maritime security operations such as the one played out during Exercise Highcrest, wants to do its job better.

The centre is developing a next-generation sense-making system to improve its abilities in detecting maritime security threats “as early and as far away” from Singapore as possible, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a news release on Friday.

The system will be fully operationalised in the middle of next year.

“The system uses live links to databases of national maritime security agencies and information gathered from stakeholders in the shipping industry to detect and flag out vessels with anomalous behaviour in real time,” MINDEF said.

“The vessel profiles are continually refined as the threat scenario evolves to uncover potential maritime security threats with few tell-tale signs.”

These threat assessments are then shared with national maritime security agencies so they can decide on relevant operational responses.