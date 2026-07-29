Marmite discontinued in Singapore due to 'supply challenges', says distributor

SINGAPORE: Spread the news - Marmite in Singapore is no more.

The divisive yeast extract spread will no longer be available on supermarket shelves after its distributor decided to discontinue the brand in the country.

"We understand several consumers are disappointed with the current unavailability of Marmite across local supermarkets," Unilever International said on Tuesday (Jul 28) in response to queries from CNA.

"Following ongoing supply challenges, we have made the difficult decision to discontinue the Marmite brand in Singapore."

Unilever, which did not elaborate on the nature of the supply challenges, said it recognises the brand's long heritage and association it has enjoyed with consumers over the years.

"We thank all Marmite fans for their continued support and enthusiasm."