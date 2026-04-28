Marriage still matters to young Singaporeans, even with fewer saying 'I do'

SINGAPORE: A CNA survey from 2021 found that half of unmarried young people considered tying the knot important or very important, while only 22 per cent disagreed.

Yet, reality tells a different story. Last year, the nation saw 24,687 marriages – a 6.2 per cent drop from 2024, marking the third consecutive year of decline since a post-pandemic peak in 2022.

Even as attitudes remain broadly positive, the intention to marry has slipped over time.

The latest available figures released in 2022 show that 80 per cent of singles aged 21 to 35 plan to get married, down from 83 per cent in 2016 and 86 per cent in 2012.

At the same time, people are marrying later. The median age at first marriage rose from 30.2 years in 2014 to 31.1 in 2024 for grooms, and from 28.2 to 29.6 for brides over the same period.

A SLOWER PATH TO MARRIAGE

For Mr Pua Min Xin and Ms Jesse Chua, their love story was built over time.

The pair met in 2012 but only became a couple nearly a decade later, before walking down the aisle in 2024.

Their decision, they said, came after careful consideration.

"Whether our values were aligned and whether we had a similar idea of what we wanted for our future – those were the main things,” said Mr Pua. “Other than that, we felt a lot of the smaller, nitty-gritty things we could iron out.”