Next phase of marriage and parenthood recommendations to cover work-life balance, education stress: Indranee

SINGAPORE: The workgroup on marriage and parenthood will look at work-life balance and education stress in its next phase of recommendations, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Indranee Rajah on Friday (Oct 23).

Speaking at a DBS Foundation event at the Institute of Technical Education College Central, Ms Indranee, who chairs the workgroup, said its work will also cover more progressive workplace practices, fertility and maternal health, among other areas.

This comes after Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced enhanced childcare leave, more affordable childcare and more financial support for parents at this year’s National Day Rally.

In an interview after the rally, Ms Indranee, who is in the PMO's National Population and Talent Division, acknowledged that changing workplace attitudes is the harder challenge in supporting parenthood.

On Friday, she said rising life expectancies and an uncertain world with multiple responsibilities make care and support more important.

“Families are often the first line of support. They provide stability, encouragement and care through life’s ups and downs,” she said.

“But families themselves also need supportive environments. Government, employers, businesses, community organisations and individuals all have a part to play in creating a wider circle of support, so that families can thrive at every stage of life,” said Ms Indranee, who is also second minister for finance and national development.

The event's theme was The Future of Us: Building Better Lives Across Generations. Ms Indranee also spoke about the importance of connection and capability in Singapore’s super-aged society that has a low fertility rate.