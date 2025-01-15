Mars to be visible from Singapore on Jan 16 in brightest appearance since December 2022

SINGAPORE: The Red Planet is set to rise over Singapore on Thursday (Jan 16), brighter and more visible than any other time of the year - as long as the skies are clear.

The astronomical event, known as Mars in opposition, occurs when Earth passes directly between the planet and the sun.

During this time, Mars will be at its closest approach to Earth for the year and will be fully illuminated by the sun, said The Observatory at Science Centre Singapore.

It was last in opposition on Dec 8, 2022 and will next be in opposition on Feb 19, 2027, followed by Mar 25, 2029.

WHEN CAN MARS BE SEEN?

Mars will begin rising at about 7.30pm on Jan 16, said the observatory, adding that it should be at an "easily appreciable height" at around 8.30pm onwards or when the sky is dark.

It will then reach its highest point in the sky at about 1am on Jan 17.

WHERE BEST TO VIEW THE RED PLANET?

The observatory said Mars in opposition should be easily visible anywhere in Singapore as long as the skies are clear.

However, for an unobstructed and "potentially elevated" view of Mars, skywatchers are advised to visit open public areas like the Marina Barrage, East Coast Park and the Southern Ridges.

Mars will be able to be seen with the naked eye, with the planet set to appear as a "reddish star".

"During opposition, Mars is closest to Earth, making it appear larger and brighter," said the observatory.