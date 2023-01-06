Man's charge upgraded to murder after victim who was set on fire in Marsiling dies

SINGAPORE: A 65-year-old man accused of setting a 37-year-old man on fire in Marsiling had his charge upgraded to murder on Friday (Jan 6) after the victim died.

Tay Kheng Hock was initially charged on Dec 30 with attempted murder.

He allegedly set Tan Khim Hee on fire with a lighter at about 10.10pm on Dec 28, in front of a unit on the first floor at Block 210 Marsiling Crescent.

Mr Tan was found with burn wounds and was taken to hospital while conscious.

Tay was arrested at the scene, the police said previously.

The penalty for murder is death.

According to a search of the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) records, Tay is the owner of beauty parlour Wishing Well Beauty Centre. He is also a director and shareholder of a firm called Sun Beauty.