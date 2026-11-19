SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has unveiled the 2027 Year of the Goat Almanac coins, featuring the prominent rock formations of Bukit Batok Town Park, also known as Little Guilin.

Announced on Thursday (Nov 19), the coins mark the 11th issue in the Singapore Fourth Chinese Almanac Coin Series, which was launched in 2017.

The series features a different zodiac animal each year against the backdrop of a park or natural landscape in Singapore. The 12-year series is scheduled to conclude in 2028.