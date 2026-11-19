MAS unveils 2027 Year of the Goat coins featuring Bukit Batok's Little Guilin
Pre-orders for the 2027 Year of the Goat coins can be made from Thursday to Dec 13 through the Singapore Mint.
SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has unveiled the 2027 Year of the Goat Almanac coins, featuring the prominent rock formations of Bukit Batok Town Park, also known as Little Guilin.
Announced on Thursday (Nov 19), the coins mark the 11th issue in the Singapore Fourth Chinese Almanac Coin Series, which was launched in 2017.
The series features a different zodiac animal each year against the backdrop of a park or natural landscape in Singapore. The 12-year series is scheduled to conclude in 2028.
Next year's designs feature a goat against the backdrop of Little Guilin. The front of each coin bears the Singapore Coat of Arms and the year 2027.
Bukit Batok Town Park was developed on the site of a former quarry where norite, the strongest type of rock found in Singapore, was mined, said MAS.
"Visitors can enjoy scenic views of the quarry, where the still waters reflect the rock formations and surrounding greenery, creating a serene environment. The park's natural setting also provides a quiet space for leisurely walks and relaxation," it said.
The collection comprises 10 variations, featuring different face values, shapes, metallic compositions and minting effects. These include nickel-plated zinc, silver and gold coins, with face values ranging from S$2 (US$1.55) to S$200.
Among the designs is a 1kg silver coin with a face value of S$80, limited to 200 pieces, as well as a 5 troy oz gold coin with a face value of S$200, limited to 100 pieces.
Collectors can also purchase premium sets featuring different combinations of coins. Each coin set comes with a serialised certificate of authenticity.
The coins are legal tender at their respective face values, although MAS noted that there is no guarantee they will appreciate or retain their purchase prices in the secondary market.
"Nevertheless, the coins can be redeemed at their face value when deposited with the banks or MAS," the authority said.
Pre-orders for the 2027 Year of the Goat coins can be made from Thursday to Dec 13 through the Singapore Mint. The coins will also be available for purchase online and in stores from Jan 1, 2027.
MAS said that if the coins are oversubscribed, they will be allocated through a ballot.
Orders can be placed through the Singapore Mint's website or by calling the mint at 6566 2626.