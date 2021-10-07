MAS will need 'creativity and caution’ to navigate new challenges and opportunities for Singapore: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will need its “optimal blend of creativity and caution” to navigate new challenges and create opportunities for Singapore’s financial sector and economy, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday (Oct 7).

In a speech to mark the agency's 50th anniversary, Mr Lee highlighted challenges that include disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, new business models such as decentralised finance and the use of crypto assets, as well as the transition to a low-carbon economy.

MAS' approach of caution with creativity has delivered results for Singapore over the years, said Mr Lee.

He noted that although MAS was initially conceived as a dedicated organisation to carry out the “specialised functions” of central banking and financial regulation, its responsibilities have "expanded considerably".

"MAS has played a major role in Singapore’s economic and financial development," said Mr Lee.

“It adhered to sound economic principles, while creatively adapting policy frameworks to suit Singapore’s context. It set high regulatory and supervisory standards while taking a facilitative and risk-proportionate approach. It ensured financial stability while promoting innovation and seizing opportunities.”

Addressing guests at an appreciation event for MAS partners, Mr Lee also credited the agency's success to its close collaboration with the private and public sector, citing five key examples.