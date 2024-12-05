Deadline for banks to cease processing corporate cheques extended to end-2026

SINGAPORE: Banks in Singapore will be allowed to process corporate cheques until the end of 2026, to give corporate entities and businesses more time to adopt e-payment modes, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) on Thursday (Dec 5).

The authorities will also launch two new electronic deferred payment (EDP) methods in mid-2025 to support the transition to e-payment methods for corporate entities and individual, or retail, cheque users.

MAS had announced in July 2023 that it would eliminate Singapore dollar-denominated corporate cheques and that all banks in Singapore will stop issuing new corporate cheque books by end-2025. It also said that individuals will be able to continue using cheques "for a period beyond 2025".

"MAS and the banks have assessed that more time should be given to corporates to familiarise themselves with new and existing e-payment modes" and to shift from cheques to EDP solutions, said MAS and ABS on Thursday.

The deadline to cease processing of corporate cheques will hence by extended by a year to Dec 31, 2026, while there will be no change to the original deadline for banks to stop issuing new cheque books to corporates.

The authorities added that corporate cheque payees should present their cheques for clearing well in advance of Dec 31, 2026, to ensure that their cheques can be processed before the deadline.