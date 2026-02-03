Good progress, some success from equities market review, says Chee Hong Tat in response to WP motion

SINGAPORE: Good progress has been made since a review group was set up to revive Singapore’s stock market, and there have been initial signs of success, said Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat in parliament on Tuesday (Feb 3).

Mr Chee, who is also deputy chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), said the average daily traded value of securities on the Singapore Exchange grew more than 20 per cent year-on-year to almost S$1.8 billion (US$1.4 billion) in November last year.

He added that the average daily traded value of securities last year was the highest since 2010, while 100 Singapore-listed stocks had at least S$1 million in average daily trading turnover, a 40 per cent increase compared with August 2024.

More than S$2.4 billion was raised in initial public offerings in 2025, the highest since 2019, and a significant rebound, said Mr Chee. The total market value of listed companies also crossed the S$1 trillion mark.

“The growth has benefited many listed companies, many investors, and these companies include both the large caps and also the small and mid caps,” he said.

He was responding to an adjournment motion by Members of Parliament Louis Chua (WP-Sengkang) and Jamus Lim (WP-Sengkang) on how to “make (Singapore) equities great again”.

The two opposition MPs’ suggestions included requiring companies to demonstrate how they will drive higher shareholder returns, holding companies accountable for disclosure lapses and encouraging local retail investors to invest in Singapore stocks.

“I believe that the current recommendations by the review group may be necessary but not sufficient to truly drive permanent change,” said Mr Chua.

WP’S SUGGESTIONS

Mr Chua said there are no mandatory disclosure requirements to compel Singapore companies to demonstrate improved returns for shareholders, whereas other countries such as Japan have implemented market-wide directives to create pressure on companies to perform.

For example, the Tokyo Stock Exchange has a structured disclosure framework with specific requirements, and published a monthly list of companies by their disclosure status, which put “constructive market pressure” on firms.

“While we are asking the (Equity Market Development Programme) fund managers to deploy more than S$5 billion in capital and expect returns, our listed companies feel no compulsion to demonstrate commitment to improving fundamentals,” he said.