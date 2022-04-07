Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

MAS transfers S$75 billion of excess foreign reserves to Government
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

MAS transfers S$75 billion of excess foreign reserves to Government

MAS transfers S$75 billion of excess foreign reserves to Government

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is pictured at its building in Singapore in this February 21, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Edgar Su

07 Apr 2022 08:40PM (Updated: 07 Apr 2022 08:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Thursday (Apr 7) it has transferred excess official foreign reserves (OFR) of S$75 billion to the Government through a subscription of Reserves Management Government Securities (RMGS).

RMGS is a mechanism to facilitate the transfer of OFR that is not needed for the conduct of monetary policy and financial stability from the central bank to the Government, for longer-term investment by GIC, the sovereign wealth fund.

The optimal amount of OFR that the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) estimates it needs is currently 65 per cent to 75 per cent of gross domestic product.

The MAS manages policy through exchange rate settings rather than interest rates, letting the Singapore dollar rise or fall against the currencies of its main trading partners within an undisclosed policy band, known as the Nominal Effective Exchange Rate, or S$NEER.

The stock of OFR reached S$563 billion, or about 106 per cent of GDP, at the end of 2021, reflecting the persistently strong appreciation pressures on the S$NEER from Singapore's positive net savings and large capital inflows from abroad, MAS said.

After the transfer of S$75 billion, the central bank estimated the stock of OFR remaining on its balance sheet at around 95 per cent of GDP.

It said it expects further transfers of excess OFR to the government over the course of the year to bring it to the optimal amount.

Source: Reuters/ac

Related Topics

MAS GIC

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us