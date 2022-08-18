Former UOB Kay Hian employee gets prohibition orders for false, unauthorised trading

SINGAPORE: A former UOB Kay Hian (UOBKH) trading representative was issued with prohibition orders by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Thursday (Aug 18) for false and unauthorised trading.

The four-year prohibition orders against Ms Chua Kah Boey took effect on Thursday.

A civil penalty of S$100,000 was also imposed on Ms Chua for contraventions of the Securities and Futures Act 2001. She has paid this amount to MAS without court action, the central bank noted.

“Ms Chua had committed false trading by executing a client’s instructions to purchase Gaylin Holdings Ltd (GHL) shares for the purpose of creating a misleading appearance with respect to the price of the shares,” MAS said in a media release.

“She also committed unauthorised trading by executing a third party’s trading instructions through two other trading accounts without authorisation from her former employer.”

Under the prohibition orders, Ms Chua cannot perform any regulated activity or take part in the management of, act as a director of, or become a substantial shareholder of a holder of any capital markets services firm under the Securities and Futures Act 2001.

She is also barred from providing financial advisory services and cannot take part in the management of, act as a director of, or become a substantial shareholder of any financial advisory firm under the Financial Advisers Act 2001.