Singapore’s economic growth to improve in the second half of 2024: MAS

SINGAPORE: Singapore's economic growth is projected to improve in the second half of next year after facing an “effective standstill” since late 2022, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Monday (Oct 30).

Singapore should benefit as the global tech industry is gradually emerging from its trough and interest rates around the world level off, MAS said in its latest half-yearly macroeconomic review.

Growth rates across sectors are also moving toward their pre-COVID trends, the central bank said.

“For 2024, growth is projected to improve gradually in the second half of the year, and come in closer to its potential rate for the year as (a) whole,” the report said.

Economic growth for this year is expected to be in the lower half of the forecast range of 0.5 to 1.5 per cent.