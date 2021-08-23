Singapore's core inflation in July rose at its fastest pace in two years

SINGAPORE: Consumer prices in Singapore continued to rise in July, driven by higher electricity and gas costs, data on Monday (Aug 23) showed.

This is the sixth straight month that Singapore's core inflation has remained positive, and it rose by its fastest pace in two years.

Core inflation edged up to 1.0 per cent year-on-year, an increase from 0.6 per cent in June, according to data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

This is highest since June 2019, when it rose 1.2 per cent.

The headline consumer price index (CPI), or overall inflation, rose 2.5 per cent year-on-year, from 2.4 per cent in June. This is driven by an increase in inflation, higher accommodation and food costs, as well as a smaller decline in the cost of retail and other goods.

RISE IN ELECTRICITY AND GAS, ACCOMMODATION AND FOOD PRICES

Electricity and gas costs rose at a higher pace due to the low base in the third quarter of last year when energy tariffs had fallen sharply following the collapse in global oil prices.

Electricity and gas prices rose to 9.9 per cent in July, reversing the -1.8 per cent decline in the previous month.

"On a year-on-year basis, the electricity tariff rose by 19.3 per cent in July, while the gas tariff increased by 12.9 per cent," said MAS and MTI.

The cost of accommodation saw an uptick to 1.4 per cent, up from 1.1 per cent in July, due to larger increase in housing rents.

Food inflation also rose to 1.1 per cent, from 0.9 per cent in July, on the back of higher non-cooked food prices.