Singapore’s core inflation up again, rises to 1.7% in March

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s core inflation rose for a second straight month to 1.7 per cent year-on-year in March, up from 1.4 per cent in February, official data released on Thursday (Apr 23) showed.

This is driven by higher inflation in retail and other goods and services, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said in a joint media release.

On a month-on-month basis, core prices - which exclude accommodation and private transport - increased by 0.1 per cent in March.

Overall inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index-All Items, increased to 1.8 per cent in March from 1.2 per cent in February, due to higher private transport and core inflation.

On a month-on-month basis, overall inflation - which excludes non-consumption expenditures such as purchases of houses, shares and other financial assets and income taxes - increased by 0.5 per cent in March.