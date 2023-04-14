MAS pauses monetary policy tightening to focus on economic growth, say analysts

SINGAPORE: After being laser-focused on taming inflation, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) shifted gears on Friday (Apr 14) with a pause on monetary policy tightening as it considers growing risks confronting the economy, experts said.

The economy is already showing signs of hitting the brakes, with advance estimates for the first quarter of 2023 indicating that year-on-year growth was 0.1 per cent, a sharp slowdown from 2.1 per cent in the preceding quarter.

"Growth momentum has slowed significantly while inflation has peaked, and likely to moderate going forward. The changing risk dynamics between growth and inflation has prompted the MAS to rebalance its exchange rate policy,” said a note from DBS Group Research.

A PAUSE IN THE TIGHTENING CYCLE

The MAS, which uses the exchange rate as its main policy tool, said it will “maintain the prevailing rate of appreciation” of its Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER) policy band. There will also be no changes to the width and the mid-point of the band, it added in its half-yearly policy review.

Unlike most central banks that target interest rates, the MAS manages monetary policy by letting the local dollar rise or fall against the currencies of its main trading partners within an undisclosed band, known as the S$NEER. It adjusts its policy by changing the slope, mid-point and width of the policy band.

Friday’s decision marks the first time in more than a year that the MAS is standing pat on monetary policy, after making five consecutive tightening moves since October 2021 to tame inflation.

While inflation remains elevated, the central bank said its previous tightening moves have tempered the momentum of price increases, with the effects “still working through the economy and should dampen inflation further”.

It also said that by the end of the year, imported inflation will turn more negative and core inflation is expected to ease materially.

Additionally, it warned of the risk of a “deeper than anticipated” domestic economic slowdown amid “intensifying risks” to global growth.

Maybank economists described the statements as a signal that concerns about a growth slowdown “seem to be outweighing inflation”, while others noted that the MAS has turned "dovish".

Central bankers are typically described as "dovish" when they favour an expansionary monetary policy, such as the cutting of interest rates, to support economic growth and employment.

“Overall, the statement took a dovish turn from its October (monetary policy statement) as concerns on Singapore's growth prospects this year seems to take priority,” said a note from OCBC Treasury Research.