MAS unveils 2025 Year of the Snake coins featuring Henderson Waves

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Friday (Nov 15) unveiled the 2025 Year of the Snake Almanac coins.
The new coins are the ninth issue in the Singapore Fourth Chinese Almanac Coin Series.
Launched in 2017, the series will see a new coin issued each year until 2028. Each year’s issue depicts a zodiac animal in one of Singapore’s parks or natural landscape settings.
The 2025 coins feature the snake set against the backdrop of the Southern Ridges’ Henderson Waves, said MAS in a press release.
The Southern Ridges is a 10km trail in the southwest of Singapore and the Henderson Waves, a key icon of the trail, is the tallest pedestrian bridge in the country. The wood-panelled bridge features a series of undulating "ribs" that double up as alcoves and provide shelter to park users.
The front of each coin also bears the Singapore Coat of Arms with the year 2025.
“The coins will be available in 10 variations, comprising different face values, shapes, metallic compositions and minting relief effects,” said MAS.
These include a round 999 fine silver coin with a face value of S$2 (US$1.49) and a floral-shaped 999 fine silver coin with a face value of S$5. Both coins will feature the snake in full colour and have a mintage of 20,000 and 12,000 respectively.
Special premium coin sets with different coin combinations will also be on sale.
For example, the Gold & Silver 5 oz 2-Coin Set consists of a 5 troy oz gold proof coin and a 5 troy oz silver proof coin positioned to form the auspicious figure "8".
The coins will be available for public purchase from Jan 1. Pre-orders can also be placed with The Singapore Mint from Nov 15 to Dec 15.
Those interested in making an order can do so online or call 6566 2626.
“If the coins are oversubscribed, they will be allocated by balloting,” said MAS.